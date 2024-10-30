Thousands prepare for Zagreb Night 10k Race

This Sunday evening, November 3, around 3,000 runners will gather in the main square of the capital, Trg bana Jelačića, for another annual Zagreb Night 10k Race. The course runs through the city centre, which participants can tackle once or twice round, through Ilica, Masarykova, Teslina and Palmotićeva.

This event always attracts as many supporters as athletes, lending a party-like atmosphere to proceedings. Runners begin gathering from 5pm, with announcers and animators getting everyone in the mood from 6pm. At 7pm, the starting gun sounds and the race begins, transforming Zagreb for a couple of hours.

Special traffic regulations will be in place and diverted tram routes will be in operation from 7pm until about 8.30pm.