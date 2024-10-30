Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

Thousands prepare for Zagreb Night 10k Race

This Sunday, November 3, the centre of Zagreb comes alive with runners and cheering crowds

Written by
Jan Bantic
Zagreb Night 10k Race
Josip Mikacic/PIXSELLZagreb Night 10k Race 2023
Advertising

This Sunday evening, November 3, around 3,000 runners will gather in the main square of the capital, Trg bana Jelačića, for another annual Zagreb Night 10k Race. The course runs through the city centre, which participants can tackle once or twice round, through Ilica, Masarykova, Teslina and Palmotićeva.

This event always attracts as many supporters as athletes, lending a party-like atmosphere to proceedings. Runners begin gathering from 5pm, with announcers and animators getting everyone in the mood from 6pm. At 7pm, the starting gun sounds and the race begins, transforming Zagreb for a couple of hours.

Special traffic regulations will be in place and diverted tram routes will be in operation from 7pm until about 8.30pm.

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Time Out Croatia

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.