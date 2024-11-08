Tickets now on sale for Hideout 2025!

Tickets have just gone on sale for Hideout 2025, five days and nights of top-quality beats taking place from June 22-26 across five stages at Zrće Beach on Pag island.

2025 marks the 15th edition of Hideout, Croatia’s five-day electro bash, next year to be given a fresh new look while staying true to the festival's contemporary but accessible feel. Cutting-edge production and a famously energetic crowd are a given.

Names confirmed span genres from house and garage, to techno and drum & bass, as new stars, pioneering legends and global favourites all line up. Hannah Laing, Interplanetary Criminal and Girls Don't Sync feature on a roster 50-strong so far – watch this space for further announcements!

Hideout 2025, tickets on sale here.