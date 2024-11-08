Subscribe
Tickets now on sale for Hideout 2025!

Hannah Laing, Interplanetary Criminal and Girls Don't Sync among the names confirmed for next June

Peterjon Cresswell
Editor, Time Out Croatia
Hideout Festival
Gemma Parker/Hideout Festival
Tickets have just gone on sale for Hideout 2025, five days and nights of top-quality beats taking place from June 22-26 across five stages at Zrće Beach on Pag island.

2025 marks the 15th edition of Hideout, Croatia’s five-day electro bash, next year to be given a fresh new look while staying true to the festival's contemporary but accessible feel. Cutting-edge production and a famously energetic crowd are a given.

Names confirmed span genres from house and garage, to techno and drum & bass, as new stars, pioneering legends and global favourites all line up. Hannah Laing, Interplanetary Criminal and Girls Don't Sync feature on a roster 50-strong so far – watch this space for further announcements!

Hideout 2025, tickets on sale here.

