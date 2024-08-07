Tickets still available for Ed Sheeran’s first show in Croatia

One of the world’s biggest pop stars, Ed Sheeran is coming to Croatia. The radio mainstay and four-time Grammy award winner will be performing at Zagreb’s Hipodrom this Saturday, August 10, billed – inarguably – as the concert of the year in Croatia. The venue built for horse racing in the late 1940s is no stranger to staging top rock acts – Metallica, the Rolling Stones and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers have all played here.

Considerable expectation has grown around the country for this long-awaited debut, Sheeran having proven himself a dominant chart-topper since releasing his hit single A-Team in 2011. He comes to Zagreb as part of his +–=÷× tour, each symbol representing the title of his main five studio albums.

Local rock act Dino Jelusick get the crowd in the mood to open the show, while special guest Calum Scott – who competed in the 2015 edition of Britain’s Got Talent – also appears.

Tickets – though scarce – are still available here, with prices starting from €74.90.



Doors open at 5.30pm.

Where: Hipodrom, Zagreb

When: August 10

Admission: From €74.90