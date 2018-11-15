Time launches all-you-can-eat sushi Mondays

Time restaurant is on a mission to make the start of the week more exciting. Every Monday, you can feast on as much nigiri, temaki and sushi rolls as you want. The chef will prepare everything fresh before your eyes, while you chow on a platter of all the sushi you can handle for 200kn. The restaurant also unveiled their new lunchtime bento boxes, priced between 80-120kn. Big enough for two, they're fantastic value for money. Look out for Time's stall at this year's Advent Christmas market - the sticky pork belly bao buns are unmissable.