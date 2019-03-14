Time Out compete in annual skraping race

Time Out Croatia was happy to this year be able to compete in the annual skraping competition on island Pašman. Our five-man team was the first we have sent to the competition, which took place between Ždrelac in the north of the island and finished in Tkon. The team was led by Andrej Jaić (2nd from the left in the main picture), our daredevil representative for marketing and promotion.









Škraping (or skraping in English) is a multi-discipline sport that involves climbing, jumping, running, walking and hiking. Competitors undertake the sport on the rocky slopes, paths and cliffs which are located next to the sea, making Croatia, and in particular island Pašman, an ideal location for the sport. A competition has occurred on island Pašman every year since 2006.









The annual event on the island is not only a competition. The sport runs harmoniously with natural assets and holds a strong theme of ecological awareness and impact. Running out of season and attracting international competitors, it also extends tourism possibilities on the island. As with previous years, money raised from the entrance fees to the competition went towards charitable causes. This year, they were training guide dogs for the blind in Croatia and for children's charities in Africa.