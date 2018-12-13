Time Out's Ashley Colburn wins Marco Polo award

Time Out Croatia's Ashley Colburn has won a prestigious GrandPrixx award at the 2018 Marco Polo awards. Ashley won an award for the best reportages and films about Croatia in 2018. The awards recognise achievements in journalism in Croatia, with different categories covering various media platfomrs, English-language journalism and content promoting Croatian tourism.



The award ceremony was held on Thursday 13 December at the Croatian Journalists House under the auspices of the Croatian Ministry of Tourism, City of Zagreb Tourism Office and with the Croatian president Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic in attendance. Ashley Colburn was unable to accept her prize in person as she is currently travelling outside of Croatia, however, she did send an acceptance speech and her thanks.



Ashley Colburn is a California-born filmmaker who joined the Time Out Croatia team in 2018. After graduating from Colorado State University with a major in technical journalism she began her career as a host, producer, and writer for TV. Her first travel show 'WOW Croatia!' was awarded Croatia’s Golden Pen award and won an Emmy in 2010. She currently runs Ashley Colburn Productions and is Head of Video at Time Out Croatia.