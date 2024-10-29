Top Croatian photojournalist opens solo show at Zagreb gallery

Just opened at the Dubrava Gallery, in the district of the same name in east Zagreb, Diary of a Photojournalist displays 52 works by award-winning photographer Goran Mehkek.

A familiar name to readers of Croatia’s top two daily newspapers, Jutarnji List and Večernji List, and now signed to the Cropix agency, Mehkek has been sent on assignment to record important political events but the charm of this exhibition is his portrayal of daily life in Zagreb – in particular, the surrounding area of Dubrava, a tight-knit community just east of Maksimir Park.

Unveiled last night, Monday, October 28, Diary of a Photojournalist runs until November 21, and is free to enter. Working hours are Mon-Fri, 10am-8pm. You'll find more information here (Croatian-only). The Dubrava Cultural Centre (Dubrava 51a) is by the Dankovečka tram stop on lines 4 and 11.