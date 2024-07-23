Subscribe
Top tennis players star at Croatia Open in Umag

Live music and DJs bookend every day's play, right up to the singles final on Saturday, July 27

Peterjon Cresswell
Editor, Time Out Croatia
Croatia Open 2024
Slavko Midzor/PIXSELL
World number six Andrey Rublev and four other tennis players in the top 30 are appearing at this week’s Plava Laguna Croatia Open in Umag, Istria. Running until July 27, matches take place at four locations in Croatia’s most prominent tennis complex, the Goran Ivanišević Stadium, the Grand Stand and courts 1 and 2. See here for a map of the venues.

The Umag event is known for giving future stars a platform to build their careers. Later Wimbledon champion Ivanišević, then 19, appeared in the first final in 1990, the first ATP tournament to be held in the region. In 2022, the final featured Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, currently the first and third-ranked players in the world. This year, much is expected of Croatia’s Dino Prižmić and Czech Jakub Menšík.

Live bands and DJs bookend the day’s play at this waterside location, beside the Stella Maris resort and close to Umag town centre.

Second round games take place on Tuesday July 23 and Wednesday July 24, quarter-finals on Thursday, semi-finals on Friday and the singles final on Saturday, July 27. For tickets, see here.

