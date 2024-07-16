Top UK DJ Paul Oakenfold kicks off Euro tour in Dubrovnik

This Friday night, July 19, legendary UK DJ Paul Oakenfold will be appearing at the Culture Club Revelin in Dubrovnik, kicking off his European tour that takes him to Montenegro, Greece, Cyprus and beyond.

Gaining global fame in the late 1980s, Oakenfold became known for his award-winning work co-producing the Happy Mondays and remixing songs by U2 and the Rolling Stones, before becoming involved in the highly successful Global Underground series.

The first DJ to play the main stage at Glastonbury, the London-born beatmaster then played huge shows in the States and worked on film scores. More recently, he toured with New Order and the Pet Shop Boys as the special guest DJ.

Set in the fortress of the same name overlooking Dubrovnik harbour in the heart of the Old Town, the Revelin Club celebrates its tenth anniversary this year, with parties lined up every night of the summer.

Tickets are distributed here – there is still currently Tier 3 admission available at €25.