Trailer released for Kate Winslet film Lee shot in Dubrovnik

The trailer has just been released for Lee, the biopic of the famous war photographer Lee Miller, starring Kate Winslet, mainly filmed outside Dubrovnik in 2022.

Using the disused resort of Kupari as the film set, co-producer Winslet worked with a cast that included Marion Cotillard, Andrea Riseborough and Josh O’Connor to portray the adventurous life of the former fashion model turned conflict photojournalist.

To be released in cinemas across the UK on September 13, Lee was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival a year ago.

Kupari, meanwhile, was also in the news as it has been given the green light for redevelopment into a contemporary tourist resort, a century after a Czechoslovak businessman created a spa getaway here for Central Europeans.