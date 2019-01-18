Umag's Sea Star Festival announce Sven Väth, Nina Kraviz and Ilario Alicante for 2019

The Sea Star Festival, held in Umag, Istria, has announced the first wave of headliners for its 2019 edition. German techno and tech house maestro Sven Väth (main picture), the hugely popular Exit Festival favourite Nina Kraviz and Italian Drumcode and Cocoon recording artist Ilario Alicante lead the charge.

2019 will be the third year for Sea Star Festival in Umag. The festival is organised by the same team who produce the internationally recognised Exit Festival in Novi Sad, Serbia. Their experience in running such a renowned event has ensured that the headliners and production values they bring to Sea Star have immediately placed Umag on the map within Croatia's plentiful festival scene.

Further names Enrico Sangiuliano, Lawrence Klein plus locals Petar Dundov, DJ Jock and Unique will also play this year, with further lineup revelations taking place over the forthcoming weeks. Sea Star 2019 will take place in its regular site, by the Stella Maris lagoon in Umag, between 24 and 25 May, with a welcome party taking place on 23 and a closing/afterparty occurring on the 26 May. Some 80, 000 people are expected to attend and tickets are currently priced 229 kuna, which is around 50% of the price at which regular tickets will be sold closer to the event date.







Sven Väth and Nina Kraviz



