Unique underwater pilgrimage brings divers to Rovinj

The seventh annual underwater pilgrimage to a statue of Saint Euphemia takes place this Saturday, September 14, near the island of Banjole close to Rovinj. The date echoes the commemoration of her martyrdom on September 16, 304.

It was back in 2017 that her figure was erected on the seabed in order to promote the sport of diving, and clubs from all over Croatia take part in this watery reverence.

Patron saint of Rovinj, Saint Euphemia has a church named after her, while September 16 is celebrated on the main square with a feast of mutton and sauerkraut, followed by local fritule doughnuts.