A new rooftop bar has opened in Split in time for late summer, with atmospheric views of the city and the grizzled mountains that surround it. It's a dazzling place to watch the sunset.

Diocletian's Palace is visible from the rooftop, as is much of Split's old town, plus the greenery of Marjan hill to the west of the city centre. Sip your sundowner here, overlooking the ancient walled town. At night, you can even unwind in a piping hot Jacuzzi.





This is Split's first dedicated rooftop bar in the city. Sadly, it's only a temporary seasonal installation, located atop the Cornaro Hotel on Sinjska ulica 6, just north of Diocletian's Palace.



To mark the opening of the bar, Corona Beer will inhabit the space from Friday 3 August to Saturday 11 August, hosting Corona Sunset Parties from 5pm until 11pm. Following these opening parties, the rooftop will stay open from 5pm-midnight until the end of the season



