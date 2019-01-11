US alternative rockers Garbage added to INmusic line-up

American alternative rock band Garbage have been added to the line up of this year's INmusic festival. They join the likes of The Cure, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Foals, LP, Frank Turner plus Peter, Bjorn and John in appearing at Croatia's biggest rock and alternative music festival.

Garbage exploded onto the scene in the mid-'90s, their debut album scoring huge hits with the singles 'Stupid Girl' and 'Only Happy When It Rains', their follow up album 'Version 2.0' being just as successful. After some time away from the music industry the band reformed in 2011 and have since produced two more albums.

INmusic will take place at Lake Jarun in Zagreb from 24 to 26 June.