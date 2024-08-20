Varaždin gears up for Croatia’s biggest street festival

The northern Croatian city of Varaždin is preparing to stage Špancirfest, Croatia’s biggest annual street festival. Starting from this Friday, August 23, artists and performers will delight the tens of thousands of visitors over the course of ten days.

With its street programme of alfresco entertainment in the city’s squares and thoroughfares at the forefront, Špancirfest features live concerts, theatre shows, art exhibitions, a gaming zone and workshops for youngsters, original artefacts by up-and-coming creatives along Uska ulica and a chill-out zone, the Roto Glam Garden, in the courtyard of the Sermage Palace on trg Miljenka Stančića.

For the full agenda and map of Špancirfest locations, see here. The schedule is in Croatian but dates and venues should be relatively easy to work out.