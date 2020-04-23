VIDEO: Beautiful Istria as you've never seen it

A region of rolling agricultural land, historic hilltop towns and pristine beaches, it's the natural assets of Croatia's region of Istria which are its best. And it is these natural assets that are so wonderfully displayed in this new video from Labin-based filmmakers Level 52.



In Istria, the inhabitants live in tandem with nature. It's a region which, if visited, often gives you time and cause to think about the natural world and our place within it. Such questions are perfectly posed within the short video, which has more of a poetic feel than a promotional one. The filmmakers, who usually specialise in documentaries and advertising, have used drone footage and incredible widescreen shots to bring a true reflection of Istria to the screen.



