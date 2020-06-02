VIDEO: Croatia, the vacation you deserve is closer than you think

With uncertainty currently at every corner, it's worth being reminded that some things never change. A new video released by the Croatian National Tourist Board does just that. Titled 'The vacation you deserve is closer than you think', the 30-second film sends the message that the best aspects of a holiday in Croatia are open to all in 2020, just like any other year.









Croatia is one of the safest countries to visit in any year, even more so at present. With thousands of kilometres of unspoiled coastline, the country is one of the best places where you can escape to. Its pristine beaches, dependable sunshine, crystal-clear seas, natural beauty and outdoor activities are all showcased in the video and are accessible this year, just like any other. In the past two weeks, Croatia has started to welcome the first international visitors who will take advantage of them.

