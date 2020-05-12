VIDEO: Four-legged swimmer completes the stretch from Brač to Makarska

A wild boar recently swam all the way from Brač island to the Makarska coast - which is 15 nautical miles (around 27 kilometres) away!

She swam alone right up until she got to a beach, where she happily sauntered around as humans looked on. She even went back into the water for a few more dips after.

Croatian wild boars reaching Makarska from the island via sea is actually not uncommon, as they can swim up to 12 hours in a row.

