VIDEO: Korčula island hopes to inspire your dreams

An island with history and architecture stretching back to medieval times, Korčula is famed for its distinct wines and olive oil, its long line of entertainers, delicious cakes, turquoise seas and stunning views. Though its beaches, waters and ancient streets are currently quieter without visitors, they still hold incredible beauty. Indeed, they are the stuff dreams are made of.



A new video from the island hopes to inspire such dreams by showing Korčula at its pristine best. Whether your planned visit is temporarily on hold or if you're just looking around for the perfect possibility, the incredible sights of the island in the bright, spring sunshine are certainly worth pausing to daydream about.





