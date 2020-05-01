Members of the Facebook group 'Medulinska lokva' ('Medulin pond') helped reunite a mama duck with her babies this week.

One of the group's members noticed a duck walking frantically around the village and realized that her little ones had fallen into a narrow shaft from which they couldn't get out. A rescue action was soon coordinated via the group and the ducklings were pulled out. The family was then moved to safety - coincidentally, a pond in Medulin.

