VIDEO: Pass the time with a cover by Rijeka-based band Turisti

As part of Croatian label Dallas Records' virtual music 'quarantine sessions', Rijeka-based band Turisti have released a fun rendition.

Lead singer Iva Močibob and Vlado Simcich Vava covered Cyndi Lauper's Time After Time. First published in 1983 as part of Lauper's debut album She's So Unusual, the song soon rose to household-name fame.

Turisti have released their first-try recording of the cover, old-school - shure microphone and acoustic guitar in tow.

Watch the Rijeka-flavoured Time After Time below.

