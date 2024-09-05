Vis festival celebrates the golden age of 35mm film

For five nights from this Friday, September 6, the 35mm Vis Film Festival will be screening evergreen favourites in their purest analogue form, the audience sat under the stars beside the Adriatic.

Special guest will be Hollywood icon Woody Harrelson, no stranger to Vis, while festival selectors, European Film Academy president Mike Downey, Slovak producer Rudolf Biermann and the Berlinale’s Dieter Kosslick, have stayed true to the spirit of this unique event in their programming.

Now in its second year, 35mm is in thrall to the memorable movies that once played out frame by frame, in the pre-digital days.

35mm Vis Film Festival Dieter Kosslick

The setting is no coincidence nor the choice of film for the opening night, Gone with the Wind. Sixty years ago here at what was the Hrid Summer Cinema on the Vis seafront, Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh charmed the audience in this epic tale of the American South. A nod to this legacy, Friday night’s showing will be free to see, starting at 8pm.

Also special this year is the choice of theme, legendary Czech director Miloš Forman, a master of the 35mm genre, whose Amadeus and The People vs. Larry Flynt, presented by its star, Woody Harrelson, both play this weekend. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest is scheduled for Sunday, September 8.

Nearly all films are shown in English with Croatian subtitles. For a full programme and tickets (€9/day, €29/4 days), see here.