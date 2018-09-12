Vote Croatia! Stunning Croatian weather photos from 2019 WMO competition

The work of eight Croatian photographers is among the ranks of finalists in 2019's World Meteorological Organisation photography competition. Their stunning photos display a broad range of dramatic weather features experienced in the country. You can vote for the Croatian photographers entries by following the links contained on this page.







Perfect storm on the sea, taken over Mali Lošinj by Sandro Puncet





Lubenice vortex by Ana Ricov







Red twilight cumulonimbus, taken over Vransko Lake, Drage by Šime Barešić



Romeo Ibrišević, Sandro Puncet, Šime Barešić, Ana Ricov, Ivica Juresa, Danijel Palčić, Matej Štegari and Mirna Vidić are the eight Croatian finalists whose work is in the final 75 selections in the competition. Ibrišević and Barešić each have more than one entry in the final 75. The top 12 winning entries from the competition will be featured in the 2019 World Meteorological Organisation calendar.







Shelf cloud approaching island Pag, taken by Danijel Palčić







Force of bura wind captured on the island of Rab by Ivica Juresa







Sunrise in village of Rastoke by Romeo Ibrišević







Storm over the Sea, approaching Rovinj, captured by Matej Štegar



All of the photographs taken by the 75 finalists are displayed on the World Meteorological Organisation Facebook page. Members of the public will choose the winning 12 entries by popularity of likes on each individual photograph. If you wish to vote for the stunning Croatian entries, Time Out Croatia is here to help. Direct links under each photograph shown here will take you to the photographs on Facebook where you can vote simply by liking it.







Lake Bobovica, Samobor, by Romeo Ibrišević







Lake Bobovica by Romeo Ibrišević







Sun dream, taken in Karlovac by Mirna Vidić







Red twilight cumulonimbus, taken over Vransko Lake, Drage by Šime Barešić



The Croatian entries were taken in locations as diverse as Mali Lošinj, Rastoke, Samobor, Vransko Lake, Rovinj, Pag, Karlovac, Rab, Bobovica and Lubenice. A World Meteorological Organisation jury will make the final decision on the winners with public popularity plus factors such as flair, imagination and reflecting geographical balance being taken into consideration.

Don't forget to share our story on Facebook if you think your friends might like to help these amazing Croatian photographers secure more votes!