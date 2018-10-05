Watch the new trailer for Croatia's first HBO series 'Uspjeh'

The trailer for new Croatian HBO Drama Uspjeh has dropped. The show is not only the first HBO production from Croatia but also from the whole region of ex-Yugoslavian countries.

Uspjeh, meaning success, is an edgy, character-based drama set in Zagreb. The six part series was written by Marjan Alčevski, a winner of the HBO Adria First Draft contest.

The premiere of the series will be on 26 December and Uspjeh will be shown on HBO channels in Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and throughout Central Europe, Scandinavia and Spain.

Uspjeh follows in the wake of hugely popular HBO European language shows such as The Pact, a political thriller from Poland, Czech thriller Wasteland, Hungary's take on The Sopranos, Golden Life and Romanian coming-of-age mini-series The Silent Valley.



