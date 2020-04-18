Whales spotted off the coast of Dalmatia

Yesterday around 11am, Split natives Tomislav Copić and Marin Nožina were on a boat about three nautical miles away from the Dalmatian town of Rogoznica. They were fishing when they spotted a very rare sight for Adriatic waters: whales!

Nožina told Dalmatinski Portal about his experience yesterday. 'My reaction was sensational because I had never seen whales in person, let alone so close. A truly wonderful feeling that stirred up admiration in me', the young Split local continued, 'when a whale comes out of the sea it looks like an 18-wheeler. I've now realized just how small we are'.

The Blue World Institute of Marine Research and Conservation (BWI), which works to protect the marine environment in the Adriatic Sea, offers more information about the presence of whales in the Adriatic sea on their website.