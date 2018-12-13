What did Croatians search for on Google in 2018?

The world's most popular search engine has released its end of year search report. The report tells us what the most popular searches on its site were in 2018 and reflects the biggest news stories, happenings and interests of Google users in Croatia through the year.

Given the unforgettable scenes in capital city Zagreb when Croatia's national football returned home as runners-up from the World Cup, it isn't surprising that football-related searches dominate this year's lists, which have been released in several categories. The team's manager and players were among the most searched people of the year. Other personalities who featured highly were much loved Croatian singer Oliver Dragojević, who sadly passed away this year.

Most common searches

1. World Cup 2018

2. Istanbul convention

3. Istanbulska nevjesta (TV soap)

4. Oliver Dragojević

5. Dejan Lovren

6. Luka Modrić

7. Handball World Championships 2018

8. Zadruga (Reality TV show)

9. Croatia – England

10. Zlatko Dalić

Most searched person

1. Oliver Dragojević

2. Dejan Lovren

3. Luka Modrić

4. Zlatko Dalić

5. Ante Rebić

6. Domagoj Vida

7. Meghan Markle

8. Ivan Rakitić

9. Šime Vrsaljko

10. Mario Mandžukić

Most searched event

1. World Cup

2. World Handball Championships

3. Croatia – England

4. Croatia – Russia

5. Croatia – Spain

6. Mother’s Day 2018

7. Croatia – Argentina

8. Wimbledon 2018

9. Croatia – Nigeria

10. Croatia – France

Most searched films

1. Bohemian Rhapsody

2. Venom

3. 50 nijansi slobodniji

4. Black Panther

5. Deadpool 2

Most searched TV shows

1. Istanbulska nevjesta

2. Djevojka sa sela

3. Na granici

4. Čista ljubav

5. Bit ćeš moja

Most searched reality shows

1. Big Brother

2. Zadruga

3. Ljubav je na selu

4. Život na vagi

5. Ženim sina