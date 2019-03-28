What you missed at Time Out Istria's launch party

That's a wrap on Time Out Istria!

Time Out Istria's launch party rocked Rovinj this week. The magazine was launched at Dom Kulture with special guest speakers Korado Korlević, Ashley Colburn and Mike Downey from Motovun Film Festival. Big shoutout to the County Mayor Valter Flego and Denis Ivošević from the Istria Tourist Board who also took to the stage.

The action moved to the sunny terraces of the Hotel Adriatic next door, where guests enjoyed an amazing spread of food and wine - including Istrian delicacies of seafood, pršut and fuži - and perfectly sculptured cakes almost too beautiful to eat. Almost.

National broadcasters RTL and HRT were there capturing the event, as well as Glas Istre. You can read RTL's awesome write-up of the event here.

Drinks flowed freely, thanks to Marjan Arman, Matošević and Fakin wineries. Guests took away fabulous goodie-bags containing one of the world's best olive oil from Chiavalon and hand-waxed bottles of premium gin by Hvar. And, of course, our beautiful pink magazine - Time Out's Essential Guide to Istria - with 160+ pages packed full of brilliant content.

Check out the highlights from Time Out Istria's launch party below.