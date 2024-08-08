Where to celebrate the spectacular Night of St Lawrence in Istria

Tradition has it that on the Night of St Lawrence, August 10, you should make a wish when you see one of the many shooting stars that blaze across the sky at this time of year. Thanks to its lack of light pollution, Istria is particularly attractive to stargazers, so a number of towns and villages hold special events around the occasion. And this year, August 10 falls on a Saturday!

In Rovinj, as torches line the waterfront and candles illuminate the terrace tables of bars and restaurants, the Roxanne dance troupe will be giving a special performance through the streets and squares of the city. On the prominent square, Trg Riviera, the Trio Viècia Ruveîgno will be singing traditional regional songs, with other acts due to appear along the waterfront Obala Alda Rismonda and around gallery-lined Grisia.

Elsewhere across Istria, there will be St Lawrence Night events in Premantura, Lupoglav and Nova Vas, which all stage folk festivals, while perhaps the most atmospheric celebration takes place at St Sophia’s Church, an early Christian landmark among the ruins of Dvigrad, near Kanfanar, where a concert takes place at 8pm on Friday, August 9.

For pure stargazing, there's no better place in Istria than the Observatory at Višnjan, which is holding special Astro Nights all through August, tickets available here.