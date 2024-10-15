Subscribe
Young filmmakers showcased at Dubrovnik festival

DUFF 2024 runs from October 17-20, screening works by mainly teenage directors and animators from across the Mediterranean region

Peterjon Cresswell
Editor, Time Out Croatia
Dubrovnik Film Festival
Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL
Taking place this weekend, between Thursday October 17 and Sunday 20, the annual Dubrovnik Film Festival is being screened at two major cinemas in town.

The criteria for participation is quite strict – entrants must be aged between ten and 20, and come from a Mediterranean country – but those who make the cut can attend workshops and receive expert technical support to help further their potential careers in the industry.

Known by its acronym, DUFF programmes both animation and features, mainly at the Sloboda and Visia cinemas, with other events hosted at the Lazareti complex. The opening ceremony starts at 7.30pm on Thursday, the awards presentations on Sunday morning at 10am.

For full details and a complete schedule, see the DUFF website.

