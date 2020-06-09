Zadar will host part of major tennis tournament Adria Tour

The location has been praised by Đorđe Đoković, director of Adria Tour and brother of Novak Đoković

Zadar will host some of the top names in tennis during the humanitarian Adria Tour on June 20 and 21.

About this year's exciting Adria Tour

Adria Tour was launched by one of the world's top tennis players, Novak Đoković. The company aims to promote sports, positive values, ​​and fair play.

The 2020 tournament will last from June 13 to July 5. It kicks off in Belgrade (June 13 and 14), then Zadar (June 20 and 21), and Montenegro (June 27 and 28), ending in Banja Luka (July 3 and 4).

Participating players include Novak Đoković, Marin Čilić, Borna Ćorić, Dominic Thiem, and Grigor Dimitrov, among many others. The tournament will be played in groups and will culminate in a grand finale between the two top players.

The tour also doubles as a fundraiser. A portion of its proceeds will be donated to programs for children's development and education.

The tournament's Zadar leg

Đorđe Đoković, director of Adria Tour and younger brother of Novak Đoković, recently visited the hosting tennis courts in Zadar. He was accompanied by Vladimir Jovanoski, the director of the Croatian Tennis Association and co-organizer of the tournament.

During their visit, Đoković and Jovanoski were both full of praise for the Zadar location, both because of the high quality of the courts and because of the beautiful city and its hospitality.

Soon, stands with a capacity of nine thousand will be ready for Zadar spectators. Around 4,500 people will be allowed to watch matches at a time, with meter distance between each, in accordance with the COVID-19 instructions of the Croatian government.

Interest in tickets for the tournament's Zadar leg is massive, just like it was in Belgrade - which sold out its first round of tickets within minutes.

The Croatian Tennis Association receives ticket inquiries from all over Europe every day regarding the tournament, which will be covered by the international media.

There's no doubt about it - this year's Adria Tour is sure to be a - smashing - success.

