Zagreb celebrates Zagorje’s family farms and craftspeople

Over two days on Zagreb’s focal square of Europski trg, 100% Zagorsko will promote the wares and foodstuffs of small-scale producers and craftspeople from the nearby region of Zagorje.

From this morning, September 20, and running until tomorrow evening, visitors can peruse a wide selection of stands showcase the varied produce and products from this rural retreat. Heavily represented are OPGs, an acronym meaning ‘Family Farms’ and a trend that has been widely celebrated in Croatia for years. Naturally, this means that shoppers can expect to find meat from ecologically minded farmers, honey, pumpkin oil and baked goods, as well as various alcoholic products such as liqueurs and rakija.

Also included among the fair’s offerings are handcrafted goods created by local craftspeople, including jewellery made from semi-precious stones and other materials, hand-painted ceramics and decorative household pieces.

Zagorje (meaning ‘behind the hill’) stretches towards the Croatian-Slovenian border and is separated from Zagreb by the Medvednica mountain. It has a culturally rich history, one that this fair aims to promote through connecting potential consumers directly with those keeping these regional traditions alive.



Where: Europski trg, Zagreb

When: September 20-21; Fri 8am-10pm, Sat 8am-8pm

Admission: FREE