Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

Zagreb celebrates Zagorje’s family farms and craftspeople

The 100% Zagorsko fair gives small-scale producers from Zagorje a prime stage in the capital to showcase their wares

Written by
Jan Bantic
100% Zagorsko
Marko Lukunic/PIXSELL
Advertising

Over two days on Zagreb’s focal square of Europski trg100% Zagorsko will promote the wares and foodstuffs of small-scale producers and craftspeople from the nearby region of Zagorje.

From this morning, September 20, and running until tomorrow evening, visitors can peruse a wide selection of stands showcase the varied produce and products from this rural retreat. Heavily represented are OPGs, an acronym meaning ‘Family Farms’ and a trend that has been widely celebrated in Croatia for years. Naturally, this means that shoppers can expect to find meat from ecologically minded farmers, honey, pumpkin oil and baked goods, as well as various alcoholic products such as liqueurs and rakija.

Also included among the fair’s offerings are handcrafted goods created by local craftspeople, including jewellery made from semi-precious stones and other materials, hand-painted ceramics and decorative household pieces.

Zagorje (meaning ‘behind the hill’) stretches towards the Croatian-Slovenian border and is separated from Zagreb by the Medvednica mountain. It has a culturally rich history, one that this fair aims to promote through connecting potential consumers directly with those keeping these regional traditions alive.

Where: Europski trg, Zagreb
When: September 20-21; Fri 8am-10pm, Sat 8am-8pm
Admission: FREE

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Time Out Croatia

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.