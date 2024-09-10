Subscribe
Zagreb Opera Festival celebrates the classics

Local and international ensembles mark the second edition of this successful musical showcase, running until September 21

Written by
Jan Bantic
Zagreb Opera Festival
Matija Habljak/PIXSELLZagreb Opera Festival
Following the success of the inaugural event last year, the Zagreb Opera Festival returns to the Croatian National Theatre with five keystone performances throughout the month, featuring both local and international talent.

Opening with Giuseppe Verde’s Rigoletto, four more headline performances are now in store punctuated by a supplemental programme until September 21. Next in line is Georg Friedrich Händel’s Rinaldo on September 11, fronted by the relatively young Polish Royal Opera cast, with further performances including opera groups from Spain, Slovenia and Serbia.

A supplemental programme targeting younger audiences is also included in the festival’s programme, with a series of performances of Gita and the Hidden World – an opera written for children – from September 13-16.

Further information about the festival – as well as ticket sales – can be found on the Croatian National Theatre’s website.

