Zagreb Philharmonic record patriotic song for their city

Though they're staying in their individual homes for now, that hasn't stopped the Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra coming together online. With the help of sound engineer Bernard Mihalić and film editor Igor Ferderber, the musicians have made a video to raise spirits in the Croatian capital while it lives through the effects of the earthquake and the Coronavirus lockdown.



The beautiful instrumental they recorded is a popular paean to their city, 'Moj Zagreb tak imam te rad'. The song is over 50 years old, having first been recorded in 1963 by Dušan Dančuo. It was written by Drago Brahm.