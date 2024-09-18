Zagreb Street Art Festival brightens Croatia’s capital over four days

Celebrating this spontaneous urban genre, the Zagreb Street Art Festival welcomes local and international talent to showcase their works, discuss the underground cultural scene, host workshops and more. Running a four-day programme from September 19-22, held primarily at Pri Nami, the event has as its cornerstone a daily open exhibition displaying works by more than 200 artists submitted from around the world.

Festival attendees can also sign up for a free guided tour of street art in the capital, hosted by Croatian graffiti pioneer Krešimir Golubić, which is certainly among the more unique options offered to tourists in Zagreb. Visitors can also attend daily workshops where they will learn how to print their own T-shirts, prepare stencils, make their own stickers and more, while professional artists will also host live painting actions and demonstrations.

For the organisers of the festival, it’s about placing Zagreb within an international cultural movement, celebrating the spirit of urban creativity and taking the genre seriously as a credible art form. For further information, including a day-by-day breakdown of the programme and details on how to reserve a spot on the daily guided tour, visit the festival website.

Where: Pri Nami, Zakmardijeve stube 4

When: Sept 19-22. 4pm-11pm Thur-Fri; noon-11pm Sat-Sun

Admission: FREE