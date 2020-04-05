A teacher from Zagreb's 'Ivan Merz' elementary school has decided to brighten the days of his self-isolated students during hard times.

In an effort to replace gloom with joy, teacher Ivan Petranović visits students and performs songs under their windowsills. He began this gesture following the Zagreb earthquake which took the life of one of their classmates.

The daily serenade also includes ukelele playing, to the delight of both the children and their parents.