Zagreb's award-winning Advent will occur in three new areas of the city in 2018. Maksimir Park, the location of Zagreb's zoo, the famous bar trail of Tkalčićeva and Prolaz Sestara Baković (the passage of the sisters Baković), which runs down the side of Kino Europa cinema.

Advent in Zagreb has been voted the Best European Christmas Market for the last three years and has grown substantially since first introduced. It already takes place on Zagreb's main square, Ban Jelačić, central parks Zrinjevac and Tomislav plus Bogovićeva street, Strossmayer and the European Square. The new districts for Zagreb Advent are a novel addition to the sprawling city centre celebrations.





The new area at Maksimir Park, run in conjunction with the zoo, is designed for children and families: expect pride of place to be reserved for the zoo's resident reindeer. Tkalčićeva lined with bars, cafes and restaurants, is one of the city's oldest streets and will hosts artisan workshops. With the inclusion of Prolaz Sestara Baković, one of the most underrated routes in Zagreb, the city's cult cinema will be brought into the calendar. Kino Europa will be showing seasonal films throughout the period.





Zagreb's Advent begins on Saturday 1 December and runs until Sunday 6 January. It will see much of the city centre spectacularly decorated with lights, serenaded by free outdoor concerts and adorned with an ice skating rink and splendid nativity scene. Hundreds of wooden-roofed huts will line the city's routes selling all kinds of traditional and seasonal foods, souvenirs, winter clothing and artisan goods. Special programmes of events will run throughout the city's museums, theatres, galleries, concert halls and churches.