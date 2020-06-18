Zagreb’s American Barbershop offers anything-but-ordinary cuts and ambience

Introducing one of the most unique spots in all of Croatia to get a haircut: the American Barbershop in Zagreb.

Located in the city center at Kačićeva 10 (just a three-minute walk from the British Square), this is a barbershop with soul.

Unique service in a unique surrounding

Stroll into this all-American barbershop and you’ll find a real family atmosphere. Warmly welcoming you will be the sole barber and owner Shawn (aka, “The American”), often accompanied by his wife Tina and their dog Nela.

Upon entry, you just might feel like you’ve been transported right across the Atlantic – and not just because the barber is an English speaker. Among specially curated décor, the barbershop’s interior features furniture brought in from Shawn’s private hair studio in New York, which was regularly frequented by A-list artists, execs, models, and photographers. Art Deco and metal design permeates the whole space, save for a Civil War-era barber chair; the only one from its time still in use. Another standout is the 1930s leather armchair (which is comfy to boot), crafted by elite New York furniture store W & J Sloane NYC. On every item in the barbershop having a backstory and sentimental value, Shawn comments “Our shop is an extension of our home. We treat everyone as a guest.” Tying the entire Americana feel together is the large US flag hanging on one wall.

Croats, expats, and tourists alike flock to the American Barbershop. Frequent patron and dual US-Croatian citizen Lovro “Lawrence” Marko Banovic notes: “This [barbershop] is the closest thing that gives you a sense of America. It brings back old memories you didn’t know you had while at the same time giving it an open feel we all saw in movies or experienced back home in the States…”

At the barbershop, guys’ haircuts (100-200kn) can be topped off with a medium-hold, water-based pomade (150kn). Hot-towel shaves (150kn) are offered with options of adding original pre-shave oil (100kn) and Chanel moisturising aftershave (700kn). Products are also available for purchase within the barbershop.

The barbershop currently takes walk-ins only – and all customers are catered to directly by the boss (for now, that is; the barbershop plans to expand soon).

The face behind the chair

Shawn, the American, is a native Californian who entered the cosmetology industry by taking classes at the prestigious Paul Mitchel School (between surfing during his down time).

In his hairstyling career, Shawn has volunteered his skills on a military base to returning service men and women, worked in the production department of Art + Commerce in New York, and assisted renowned Kevin Ryan and Sam McKnight. Shawn has also been represented by Artlist Paris (an elite team of agents and producers in New York and Paris that represent talent in photography, styling and beauty), collaborated with publications such as Elle, and worked at multiple fashion shows – including fashion weeks in Milan, London, and Paris.

Shawn’s high-quality and uncomplicated approach to both natural and highly stylized hair has been very well-received by photographers, stylists and editors alike.

The stylist decided to take an extended hiatus from hair to serve in the US military at one point in his career. He was deployed in a Combat Support and Sustainment Battalion in Germany and transitioned into a Civil Affairs Unit (Airborne). In a military capacity, Shawn received numerous awards and certifications, along with two university degrees.

Currently, Shawn owns and operates the American Barbershop in Zagreb – the only American barbershop in Europe not located on or in close proximity to a US military installation. Shawn is also working on producing his own line of traditional men’s grooming products and expanding his brand and barbershop.

For your next cut or shave in Zagreb – you know where to go for top-notch service and an awesome Americana atmosphere which you won’t easily find on this side of the Atlantic anywhere else.

