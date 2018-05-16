Zagreb's awesome Art Park is opening for summer

A few years ago, boundary-breaking art collective Pimp my Pump teamed up with street art studio Lapo Lapo to turn a run-down urban park, located between Tomić street and Strossmayer promenade in the heart of Zagreb, into a vibrant open-air museum and green event space. You can peruse the make-shift sculptures, watch the artists at work, or even get involved yourself.

An array of fun events, workshops and open-air exhibitions take place throughout summer. Incredible Argentinian muralists Alan Myers and Guido Palmadessa are opening the Art Park alongside a cast of regional street artists. The three-day opening event features live-graffiti and painting, DJ sessions, a cinema powered by a cycling. Pedalafest, a festival dedicated to urban biking, will curate a series of alternative events at the Art Park.

Expect colourful flourishes with interactive 'Urban Toy' sculptures by Aleksandar Battista Ilić and a horticultural upgrade this year from Grow Studio and Hortiart. A collab with FloraArt sees the Art Park participate at its flower show at Bundek between May 28 May to June 3.

A reading bench hosted by the publishing company Fraktura will invite a variety of speakers to the Art Park, including Knap, Zagreb’s Museum of Contemporary Art, Jungle Tribe, Restart Label, ZMAG, Animafest, Goulash Disko, Hoomstock, 36 Mountains Festival and Tam Tam Festival from Hvar.

Entrance to this creative oasis and all events, talks and workshops are totally free. The third edition of the Art Park runs from May 25 until September 30.