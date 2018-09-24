And the winner of Zagreb Burger Festival is.....

The 2018 edition of Zagreb Burger Festival has come to a close, with the announcement of the festival's best-judged burgers being released on its final day. Over the course of the festival's 11-day run, over 190,000 people visited the event, making it the most successful yet. The number of burgers was matched by an extraordinarily large amount of beer sold and serviettes handed out, although ketchup and mayonnaise could still be seen creeping from the corners of many mouths long after the burgers had been eaten.

There were three categories in which burgers were judged; one award was made by public vote, another by food bloggers and the third by mainstream food media. Visitors were able to sample food from 18 different caterers, who visited from as far as Split and Pula, although a significant number of Zagreb-based entrants were also present.

The award given by public vote was considered to be of most significance, with Mason Burgers & Stuff winning first place. Pula-based Mason also snagged the award last year, making them Croatia's undisputed burger kings. Zagreb's Burger Bar came second, with Đurina Hiža, who travelled from Varazdinske Toplice to take part, coming in third place.

The first place award from food media was again won by Mason Burgers & Stuff with second place taken by first-time entrants, Zagreb's Kascheti. Đurina Hiža again came in third. The food bloggers award first place went to The Burger Bar, second place to Submarine with street food outlet Cellar Grill taking third place. A special award for best vegetarian burger went to Toto’s Burger Bar from Split. There were no losers at the event, although with another year to wait for the next festival, it will be a long wait in burgertory for those hoping to pick up awards next time.



As visitor numbers increase year upon year, Zagreb Burger Festival looks to be positioning itself as one of the leading culinary events of late summer in Croatia's capital. Audiences were drawn to the event not only by the large selection and variety of burgers on offer but also by a music programme which saw international DJs such as Huey Morgan, Kenny Dope and Norman Jay visit.