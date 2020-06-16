Zagreb's iconic Garden Brewery celebrates its fourth birthday

Hoppy fourth birthday to Zagreb's Garden Brewery - and its funky taproom located in the city's eastern district of Žitnjak!

To celebrate, Garden Taproom is throwing an epic party kicking off at 4pm on June 21. The taproom's open-air venue features a rustic green garden with snazzy industrial decor like an (out of order) silver metal bus.

The event is fully free, but sign ups are a must since capacity is limited. Bonus: each guest will receive a beer on the house from between 4pm and 5pm.

Groove until the morning with some of the Garden Brewery's best beers and a DJ line-up to match. Set to perform are Ilija Rudman and Zuza of Imogen Recordings, star of Zagreb's club scene Felver, and Garden's resident DJ LukadeLux. Later in the evening Nick and Pepi Jogarde of Adriatic Coasting will play.

More funky Garden festivities are slated for the near future, too. Regardless of their postponement from 2020 (due to COVID-19), seven top-notch music festivals are set to rock The Garden Resort in Tisno in 2021.

Find the new music festival dates for next year below:

Hospitality On The Beach: July 8-12, 2021

Love International: July 14-20, 2021

Suncebeat: July 22-28, 2021

Outlook Origins: July 29-August 2, 2021

Defected Croatia: August 5-10, 2021

Dimensions: August 12-16, 2021

Dekmantel Selectors: August 26-31, 2021

