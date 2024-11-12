Zagreb’s Interliber book fair opens

Lovers of the written word are flocking to the Croatian capital this week as the Interliber book fair returns for the 46th time.



Across 13,000 square metres and four pavilions of the sprawling Zagreb Fair complex, tens of thousands of books will fill the stalls of over 300 vendors from 14 countries. While most titles are in Croatian, there are still huge collections in other languages, especially English. As far as genres, fields of study and type of book are concerned, virtually everything is represented – and often at cut-rate prices.

As part of Interliber’s wider programme, Hungary has been named this year’s Country in Focus, which means that a number of Hungarian writers will take part in panel discussions and book presentations – including guest of honour Péter Nádas on November 13. A gastro stand will also be set up, beckoning hungry bookworms with enticing Magyar delicacies.

For more details, check the fair’s website.



Where: Zagreb Fair, pavilions 5, 6, 7, 7a.

When: November 12-17. Mon-Thur & Sun 10am-8pm, Fri-Sat 10am-9pm.

Entry: FREE