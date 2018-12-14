Zagreb's Kino Europa pull out all the stops for Grace Jones film premiere

Zagreb's Kino Europa will next week host a true event for the Croatian premiere of documentary film 'Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami.' Friday 21 December will see the first screening of the 2017 film in the country and the occasion will be immediately preceded by a presentation by provocative and politically motivated Zagreb drag outfit House Of Flamingo.

Androgynous and infamous, model and musician Grace Jones was last year one of the headlining acts at Dimensions Festival in Pula. Jones wowed the crowds with her voice, music, presence and presentation at the concert. A true artist, her multi-faceted talents and personality come under close but respectful scrutiny in this documentary by Sophie Fiennes, who dedicated 12 years to following Jones all over the world for its construction. The film screens at 9pm, with an afterparty until 2am at Pločnik.