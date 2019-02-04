Zagreb's Kino Tuškanac showcases Elia Kazan and Richard Linklater

Alongside a focus on the portrayal of old age in film, Zagreb's Kino Tuškanac will this month showcase the work of two directors whose films offer a corrupt but near quintessential view of America; Elia Kazan and Richard Linklater.



Richard Linklater is best know for films such as his debut 'Slacker', coming-of-age comedy 'Dazed and Confused, Jack Black-helmed music comedy 'School of Rock' and the 2014's simply brilliant 'Boyhood'. On Thursday 14 February 14 there will be consecutive screenings of his romantic comedy trilogy 'Before Sunrise' (shown at 6pm), 'Before Sunset' (8pm) and 'Before Midnight' (10pm).



Greek-American director, producer, writer and actor Elia Kazan is one of the most influential filmmakers of American cinema. He is also one of its most celebrated, his films having earned Oscar nominations for over 20 of his actors. Kazan himself won two Oscars as Best Director, one honourary Oscar, three Tony Awards and four Golden Globes.

Kazan receives almost a week long spotlight beginning at the end of this month. Most of his classic movies will be shown including 'Gentleman's Agreement' with anti-Semitism as a main theme, the Marlon Brando-helmed 'On the Waterfront' and 'A Streetcar Named Desire' plus James Dean's breakthrough role in John Steinbeck's 'East of Eden' (pictured).

The full programme of Elia Kazan films is as follows. All films hold a 20 kuna entry price or 10 kuna for members.

Wednesday 27 February

7pm On The Waterfront (1954)

9pm Baby Doll (1956)

Thursday 28 February

7pm Splendor in the Grass (1961)

9pm Boomerang! (1947)

Friday 1 March

7pm A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)

9pm Gentleman’s Agreement (1947)

Saturday 2 March

7pm East of Eden (1956)

9pm A Face in the Crowd (1957)

Sunday 3 March

7pm America, America (1963)

Monday 4 March

7pm Wild River (1960)

9pm Panic in the Streets (1950)