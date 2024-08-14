Zagreb’s Mirna Koliba café offers chilled drinks by Maksimir lake

Situated by what's referred to as Lake No.1 in Zagreb's Maksimir park, the newly opened café Mirna Koliba ('Quiet Cabin') occupies prime and pretty real estate in the Croatian capital. If you're heading to Zagreb Zoo, you'll find this charming self-service terrace and its scattering of tables right along the water's edge.

There are also two wooden deckchair-style options, ideal for kicking back and enjoying the serene surroundings, as well as a series of tree stumps arranged as seats and tables next to the cabin where you order your drinks.

Space is limited, for good reason – even when full, the atmosphere is relaxed, although word may soon be out on this chilled locale.

Mirna Koliba, Maksimirska perivoj. Open Mon-Fri 10am-9pm, Sat-Sun 9am-9pm.