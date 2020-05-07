Zagreb's Modern Gallery reopens with a Vatroslav Kuliš retrospective

Zagreb's Modern Gallery reopened today with an large-scale Vatroslav Kuliš exhibition, comprised of his works from 1974 to today. The grand reopening follows a forced break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the March 22 earthquake in which the museum was damaged.

Following minor reconstructions and the adoption of required pandemic protocols, the museum has been given the green light to open again.

Art critic Milan Bešlić curated the exhibition, which stretches across twelve halls and presents over 100 works by Kuliš, including large and small paintings as well as installations.

The exhibition is comprised of works previously held in institutions, private and corporate collections and the artist's archive and studio. It will include paintings from all of the artist's key cycles.

The Modern Gallery is open to visitors Tuesday-Friday from 11am to 7pm, and on Saturday-Sunday from 11am to 2pm.

