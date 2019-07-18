Zinfandel's launches new summertime menu at Esplanade Hotel, Zagreb

The new Zinfandel restaurant yesterday welcomed celebrity guests, food and wine buffs and members of the media to the resplendent Oleander outdoor terrace of the Esplanade Hotel in Zagreb. The occasion? The launch of the restaurant's exciting new menu, masterminded by talented and well-known head chef Ana Grgić.









The presentation on arrival of red fruits – watermelon, strawberries, raspberries – accompanied by cocktails and champagne made for the perfect summertime welcome. After a short address of the audience by representatives of the hotel, including Grgić herself, attendees were invited to sample some of the new menu's offerings.







Goose liver truffles and homemade bread







Beef tartare, prepared freshly before the diners

A beef tartare, expertly made before the eyes of diners, formed a part of the first course served, which also included rich truffles made with goose livers. Main courses available to try included a wonderfully tender and slightly smoked fillet of Pag lamb, served with roasted carrots, plus a creamy, pale risotto.







The smoked lamb fillet from Zinfandel's new menu





A chef prepares risotto on the terrace



A great selection of wines was served with the mains, leaving not much room for the plentiful desserts which included panna cotta and various inventive chocolate creations. In her audience address, Grgić explained that her new menu was constructed with sustainability in mind, as well as the reduction of food waste.









As well as the new summer à la carte menu, Zinfandel's offer still contains their signature classics, such as their Caesar salad and Adriatic sea bass. Zinfandel's prides itself on being an accessible and welcoming experience, so you can also find halal dishes on the menu, plus a gluten-free dining option that extends to as many as four different courses. Guests curious to experience the full imagination of the renowned chef Grgić can also opt for her specially selected tasting menus, which come in the option of four, five and six courses.







Zinfandel's renowned head chef Ana Grgić



