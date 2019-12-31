New Year's Eve at Klub Katran

Several rooms of fun, frivolity and even some food

Former warehouse factory Katran is one of the most easy-to-like nightclubs in the city, a multiple-floored and multi-roomed space populated by young adults for whom drinking with friends, making new ones and dancing is the reason to attend. Four rooms play a range of genres, ranging from house and techno to indie, pop, alternative and R&B and hip hop. The main two rooms can be quite busy, but attendees are largely a friendly, welcoming and patient bunch who are used to this. The fun here is largely based around alcohol and, being New Year, the club have therefore decided to compliment this integral element with a bit of scran; a buffet will be available at some point and čobanac, a meaty paprika stew, will be served at around 2am. Njom, njom.