Doubling as a hotel, Barun is a top-notch restaurant whose first-floor dining room flaunts fantastics views of the island-dotted Adriatic coastline. The dining room's interior is as impressive as the view, featuring antique decor accented by smartly placed potted plants. Perfected over the course of 20 years, Barun's menu is best described as upmarket traditional with marvellous Mediterranean flavours taking the reins. Delicious dishes include châteaubriand for two, char-grilled fish and fresh-caught scampi. The property also offers eight modern apartments (most of which feature sea views) for rent. Family-run and a locals' favourite, Barun is easily accessible, sitting just six kilometres south of Šibenik's centre and two kilometres east of Solaris.