You can tell that Basta is flashy by looking at the clientele; young professionals, well dressed groups of girls in their early 30s on their weekly meet up, visiting groups of foreign business people and those out to impress on dates. There are no teenagers or backpackers here and, in the evening, no children. The expensive looking but not altogether tasteful interior décor mirrors such.



An intriguing space, set within a courtyard right in the centre of Zagreb, Basta manages to hold a different vibe in the daytime compared to the evening, and in the summertime compared to the winter. But it is always welcoming. Daytimes in summer you'll sit under umbrellas, which at night are removed, allowing you to relax under lengths of exposed lightbulbs. This minimal approach, working in combination with the multitude of plants that surround you, instills a wonderful ambiance, creating an extremely pretty space inside what is effectively a dull, concrete and office-lined courtyard.



Downstairs, the bar can be crowded year round, especially on weekend nights and special events. The restaurant is also popular, with advance booking being advisable, although you never feel cramped in when seated upstairs like you sometimes might if downstairs in the bubbly bar.



Thin based pizzas (50-80 kuna) are made very quickly and with an authentic approach; ingredients, such as cheese and incredible bacon, are used lightly, but they are of an extremely high quality. The scattering of a few fresh basil leaves atop is an incredible (and sadly rare) explosion of flavour. Starters, such as cheese and meat selections are of a similar high quality, with salads and sandwiches offering an alternative, the latter especially good at lunch.



Superb Croatian wines available are not cheap, ranging from 200, to 475 kuna a bottle for St Hills Dingač Sv Lucija, although you can get a glass of wonderful Korlat Syrah for a very reasonable 28 kuna. Cocktails are around 40 kuna and there's a very good list of smoothies at 22 kuna for those not wanting alcohol. The only thing this great dining experience doesn't get 100% right at the moment is the absence of domestic craft beer on their menus.