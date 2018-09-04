Bevanda

Restaurants, Mediterranean Opatija
Bevanda underwent an extensive and highly impressive renovation to add a ten-room hotel and bar to the space occupied by its renowned restaurant. The appointment of Andrej Barbieri as chef, once of Konoba Tramerka a few miles down the coast in Volosko, proved a good move, and elevated Bevanda to new gastronomic standards. Given its proximity to the sea, it’s no surprise that Bevanda offers a wide selection of fresh seafood. The menu is innovative, from scampi bisque to home-made tagliatelle with lobster and truffles, as well as Pag lamb and sautéed monkfish tail. Note also the raw bar and sampling selection, L’Esperienza. Highly recommended – book early to guarantee a table.

Venue name: Bevanda
Address: Zert 8
Opatija Riviera
51410
Opening hours: noon-midnight daily
Price: Mains 185-290kn
